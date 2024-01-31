Brooklyn Village developer puts portion of site up for sale

The development venture leading the Brooklyn Village project in uptown is attempting to sell part of the site just six months after buying the property from Mecklenburg County.

BK Partners has listed for sale a 1.56-acre tract at 800 E. Brooklyn Village Ave. that is targeted for office development. BK Partners, a partnership between New York-based Peebles Corp. and Charlotte-based Conformity Corp., closed on July 31 on the $10.3 million purchase of a 5.7-acre tract at 700 and 800 E. Brooklyn Village Ave. for the first phase of the project. The site was home to the Walton Plaza building and adjoining parking lot, which was demolished in late 2023.

Don Peebles, executive vice president of The Peebles Corp., told CBJ on Monday that the parcel now on the market is where the planned office component would go. He called the parcel a “generational office location.”

He decided to sell that specific parcel because it is nearest to Atrium Health’s innovation district, which is under construction.

