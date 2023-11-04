Brooklyn woman, 67, found dead in box in her apartment; son in custody, says police source

A 67-year-old woman was found dead in a box inside a Brooklyn apartment, and a police source said officers took her son into custody in the case.

A social worker found the woman Friday afternoon in the apartment at 179 Linden Blvd. in Flatbush and called 911, said a police source. Responding EMS workers pronounced her dead at the scene, said sources.

A neighbor, who did not want to give their name, said the dead woman and her son moved in recent months to the building, which has six stories and about 76 apartments.

“He used to sit [outside the building] smoking all day. He doesn’t work. He would talk to himself. He would walk down Flatbush [Ave.] talking to himself like he was having a conversation with someone who wasn’t there,” the neighbor said.

The woman’s son is schizophrenic, said a police source.

In the building lobby, the names of previous residents were still listed on the mailbox for the apartment.

“He went to jail and he came back and started acting strange,” the neighbor added.

The apartment was in a state of squalor, according to a building worker who didn’t want to give his name.

Police did not immediately release the name of the deceased woman, or her son. The cause of the woman’s death is not known, said the police source.