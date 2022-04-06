Brooklyn woman, 70, stabbed in the back in unprovoked street attack

A 70-year-old woman was stabbed in the back in a random attack across the street from her home in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

The victim was leaving her home on 53rd St. in Sunset Park to pick up her medicine when she was ambushed from behind near Eighth Ave. about 1:05 p.m. March 30, cops said.

Without saying a word, the attacker stabbed her in the back with an unknown object, drawing blood before running off.

Medics took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn in stable condition.

Her attacker has not been caught.

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect Wednesday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is believed to be no more than 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.