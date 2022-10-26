Brooklyn woman, 97, refuses to hand over her Pomeranian to mugger menacing her with umbrella

A spunky 97-year-old woman refused to give up her Pomeranian pup to a mugger who menaced her with an umbrella outside her Brooklyn home, police said Wednesday.

The would-be dognapper confronted the nonagenarian about 2 p.m. Monday near Dahill Road and 24th Ave. in Mapleton, cops said. He used his long umbrella to try to menace her into handing over her beloved pooch.

But the victim was able to get away safely with her dog and the mugger ran off, police said.

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the suspect carrying the umbrella and and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as black and bald and was wearing a black shirt with white print on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.