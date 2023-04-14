Brooklyn woman charged with hate crime after second assault: NYPD

A Brooklyn woman who slugged a Black woman in the face and uttered a racial slur last week has been charged with a hate crime, police said Friday.

Linette Difrancesco, 54, was arrested on April 7 for an assault two days earlier in which she threw a hard object at a 24-year-old woman in Coney Island, striking her in the shoulder.

At that point, police realized she was the same woman whose picture was released to the media after a March 30 incident in which she confronted a 50-year-old Black woman at Kings Highway and Ave.

Difrancesco allegedly struck the woman in the face and hurled a slur at her.

“Black piece of s—t,” she allegedly said. “That’s what you are.”

The victim, who had just left work, did not need medical attention.

Difrancesco was charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing and harassment in that attack.

She is being held in both cases without bail and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. She also has a pending menacing and harassment case from last July, also in Brooklyn.