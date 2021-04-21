Brooklyn Woman Charged With Hate Crime For Slapping Woman Speaking Mandarin in Manhattan

Editorial Staff
·1 min read

A Brooklyn woman accused of harassing and slapping an Asian woman two weeks ago in Manhattan's Lower East Side near Chinatown has been arrested on Tuesday.

The incident: Cheyanne Taylor, 29, approached the 25-year-old victim at around 7:30 p.m. on April 7 as she was sitting outside an ice cream shop with a friend on Grand Street near Forsyth Street, New York Daily News reported.

  • The woman was speaking to her friend in Mandarin when the suspect approached them and started hurling anti-Asian remarks at her.

  • “I don’t want you talking! Shut the f**k up! Go back to where you came from! Go back to your country!” the suspect reportedly screamed.

  • Surveillance footage caught Taylor slapping the victim across the face then fleeing the scene.

  • Police say the victim refused medical attention.





The arrest: The woman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, according to PIX11.

  • The news comes after the NYPD announced on Monday that a new civilian panel will be assisting police with possible hate crimes, following the rise of anti-Asian bias and violence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).


Featured Image via NYPD Hate Crimes

  • Asian hate crime victim speaks out after attack

    A 65-year-old Asian woman is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News after she was viciously attacked in Midtown in a horrific incident that made national headlines.

  • The 'Alice in Wonderland-esque' bar hidden in a New York subway station

    Behind an inconspicuous black door on a stairwell in New York's 28th Street subway station, the person in the know will find cocktail lounge La Noxe. The roughly 500-square-foot (46-square-meter) dimly lit bar is an oasis from the street noise and the screeching of the trains as they grind to a halt. "I think it's almost a bit like Alice in Wonderland-esque," said La Noxe founder, Jey Perie.

  • Apple's new AirTags could factor into U.S. Senate antitrust hearing

    Apple Inc on Tuesday announced the launch of attachable AirTags to help users track lost items, and the devices could become the focus of a rival company's challenge during a hearing before the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. When attached to keys and other items, the tags communicate with Apple devices to help users find the items if lost. In a statement on Wednesday, Tile's Chief Executive CJ Prober said lawmakers should examine Apple's entry to the tracker tag product category at a U.S. Senate committee hearing where Tile will testify.

  • Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man,' other Sony films

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with Sony Pictures to bring new "Spider-Man" movies and other films to Disney's streaming services and TV networks in the United States after they play on Netflix. Disney also secured rights to offer hundreds of older Sony films much sooner, including "Jumanji" and "Hotel Transylvania." The company said it will add a significant number of Sony titles to Hulu starting in June.

  • How one Chinatown curbs anti-Asian violence and unites a city

    Multiethnic teams of volunteers patrolling Chinatown in Oakland, California, are awaking and uniting the city.

  • Worker cut student’s hair after 7-year-old asked, Michigan school says. ‘Unacceptable’

    An organization representing the family said the girl loved her hair and didn’t ask for it to be cut at school.

  • Reigning Mrs World resigns weeks after pageant controversy

    The reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, has resigned her title, the organisation running the pageant said late on Tuesday, weeks after she was involved in a controversy at the Mrs Sri Lanka event. Jurie was arrested and released on bail this month after a fracas at the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant in Colombo, where Jurie forcibly removed the winner's crown, claiming the other woman was a divorcee and not qualified to win the title. "Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself," Mrs World Inc said late on Tuesday, in a news release on social media.

  • Man Who Harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai Arrested After Assaulting Elderly Couple in OC Park

    A man who was filmed harassing Olympic athlete Sakura Kokumai weeks ago in Orange County has been arrested after also allegedly attacking an elderly Korean American couple in the same location. Michael Vivona, 25, was apprehended by Orange police for punching a 79-year-old man and 80-year-old woman in their faces at Grijalva Park on Sunday evening, LA Times reported. On 4/18/21 officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Vivona from Corona for assaulting an elderly Korean American couple.

  • Gemma Chan, Susie Lau Call Out British Newspaper for ‘Trivializing’ Prince Philip’s ‘Casual Racism’

    Fashion blogger and journalist Susie Lau and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan have called out the Sunday Times for playing down the “casual racism” in its tribute article to the late Prince Philip, who died earlier this month at 99 years old. The Sunday Times published a front page report one day after Prince Philip’s funeral on April 18, saying the British public "secretly enjoyed" the late Duke of Edinburgh’s racist comments, according to Insider. Lau, known as @susiebubble on Instagram, posted about the catch on the social media platform while listing an extensive compilation of reasons why she is demanding "a retraction and apology for the piece," alongside ESEA Network members Ying Suen, Anny Ma, and Ruth Lie.

  • 12 Classic Oscar-Winning Performances That Still Hold Up (Photos)

    Every year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences gets together to single out the best movies, performances and craftsmanship, and sometimes they actually get it right. Sure, sometimes it goes the other way, but throughout the history of the Oscars, there are many excellent examples of actors who gave astounding performances for the ages. The types of roles may change, and the acting styles may evolve, but these Oscar-winning actors of yesteryear absolutely deserved their gold statues and remain some of the gold standards for screen acting. Norma Shearer, “The Divorcee” (1930) Norma Shearer gives an astoundingly multifaceted performance in Robert Z. Leonard’s “The Divorcee,” as a woman whose husband is unfaithful and decides turnabout is fair play, only to see her role in polite society shift dramatically. What could have been a tawdry and finger-wagging cautionary tale lights up because Shearer explores all the emotional complexity of her struggle to navigate sexist double standards while keeping her dignity intact. Wallace Beery, “The Champ” (1931) One of the great tear-jerkers, to this day, “The Champ” stars Wallace Beery as a down-on-his-luck boxer who can’t seem to do anything right, but whose son thinks he can do no wrong. His young co-star Jackie Cooper gets the film’s biggest scene — a climax that would make anyone with a soul choke up — but he’s led there by Beery, playing a character who’s only just barely aware that he’s not a good father, no matter how much he tries to be. Greer Garson & Teresa Wright, “Mrs. Miniver” (1942) Winston Churchill allegedly said William Wyler’s “Mrs. Miniver” was more invaluable to the war effort than — depending on who’s sharing the anecdote — a flotilla of destroyers/battleships/etc. It’s a harrowing drama about British life during the Blitz, anchored by an astounding performance by Greer Garson as a wife and mother struggling to maintain some sense of normalcy during fearful times, and brought crashing to reality by Teresa Wright’s incredible, tragic supporting turn as Garson’s daughter-in-law, the other “Mrs. Miniver.” Harold Russell, “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946) Harold Russell won two Academy Awards for his unforgettable performance in “The Best Years of Our Lives,” William Wyler’s sprawling drama about U.S. soldiers reacclimatizing to everyday life after World War II. Russell plays Petty Officer 2nd Class Homer Parrish, who lost both his hands in the war, just like Russell himself. It’s a remarkably nuanced and sensitive performance, despite Russell’s lack of on-camera experience, which confronts the often contradictory emotions of a man who wants to get on with his life as though nothing happened, while simultaneously resenting his family for following his lead. For his inspirational turn, Russell not only won Best Supporting Actor but also earned a special honorary Oscar for inspiring his fellow veterans. George Sanders, “All About Eve” (1950) Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s backstage drama “All About Eve” has one of the finest acting ensembles ever assembled, and earned a record-setting 14 Oscar nominations, including a whopping five Academy Award nominations just for its cast. Somehow only George Sanders won, but his slithering performance as morally corrupt theater critic Addison DeWitt is undeniably one for the ages. Sanders’ air of superiority is suffocating and dangerous, and watching him manipulate one of the most manipulative characters in film history is simultaneously poetic and terrifying. Audrey Hepburn, “Roman Holiday” (1953) Audrey Hepburn’s star-making role in “Roman Holiday” could have been a whimsical one-off, but Hepburn infuses this delightful romantic comedy with infectious enthusiasm and absolute sincerity. And, of course, perfect comic timing. As a princess who plays hooky to enjoy life as a normal person, and winds up romancing a newspaper reporter who’s only trying to get the tabloid scoop, Hepburn lets the audience experience a day of non-stop exhilaration while never losing sight of the melancholy fact that all these wonderful moments have to end. Marlon Brando & Eva Marie Saint, “On the Waterfront” (1954) Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront” is often described as a turning point in motion-picture acting, in which performances began to turn inward and convey new levels of complexity. Watching it today, the film still feels fresh and exciting, as Oscar-winners Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint are in the process of drawing the blueprints for generations of performers to follow. As a dockworker swept into a life of corruption, in more ways than one, Brando practically overflows with inner conflict, and only finds something resembling solace in his relationship with the sister of a man he unwittingly got killed. The moral and ethical layers of “On the Waterfront” are made stickier by their parallels to Kazan’s own history, but Brando and Saint are fully realized, distinct characters whose journey has value whether you know Kazan named names or not. Sir Alec Guinness, “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957) The madness of war never had an avatar more exquisite than Lieutenant Colonel Nicholson, who confuses pride for victory and nearly loses World War II in the process. A prisoner of war, he lets himself be tortured on a matter of principle — a self-serving principle, one that excludes him and his officers from manual labor — and is so impossibly stubborn he psychologically hobbles his captors. And then, just to prove his British greatness once and for all, he decides to build the finest bridge ever built — for the enemy. Guinness understands the absolute self-righteousness necessary to justify Nicholson’s monomania, and the absolute extremes that are necessary to wrestle him back into the real world. Gregory Peck, “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) The most incredible part of Gregory Peck’s iconic performance as attorney Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” isn’t his unflappable dignity; it’s how little he actually has to work with. Robert Mulligan’s impressive adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel tells the story from the perspective of Finch’s children, who are not privy to Finch’s greatest doubts and fears as he defends a black man falsely accused of rape in Alabama in the 1930s. The nuances of Peck’s performance emerge in brief flashes of emotional reflex, which he repeatedly stifles in order to do the right thing and be the best father possible. His performance looks like it’s built on big moments and iconic speeches, but the foundation is in the fleeting moments of vulnerability. Barbra Streisand, “Funny Girl” (1968) Barbra Streisand’s motion picture debut is a dazzler, with a portrayal of stage icon Fanny Brice that makes a convincing argument that Streisand is Brice’s successor. Vaudevillian humor and stunning musical numbers would be impressive enough on their own, but Streisand includes all the insecurity we need to make this larger-than-life character feel like someone we know, love, and want to see succeed. It’s a grand performance about a grand performer, and Streisand absolutely explodes on-screen as she claims Hollywood for her own. Read original story 12 Classic Oscar-Winning Performances That Still Hold Up (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Knicks' Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks earning coaching staff's trust is significant

    Alec Burks and Reggie Bullock have earned the Knicks coaching staff's trust this season. So what might that mean in free agency this year?

  • Prosecutors open criminal probe into police who arrested an elderly Colorado woman last year

    The 8th Judicial District Attorney launched a criminal investigation of police's arrest of an elderly woman with dementia in Loveland, Colorado.

  • Amazon is bringing its palm-reading payment tech to Whole Foods stores

    Amazon's contactless payments are making a significant expansion to Whole Foods Market stores.

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis feels '100% healthy,' ready for return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) When Anthony Davis' right leg became too painful to play on two months ago, the big man and the Los Angeles Lakers decided he wouldn't return until he was completely ready to be himself again. More than two months later, Davis is confident that time has arrived with 14 regular-season games left in the Lakers' push to defend their NBA title. Davis intends to play Thursday night when the Lakers open a four-game road trip at Dallas, he said after a workout at the team's training complex.

  • 'Occupy the Capitol': New report contradicts FBI's claims of no evidence in riot planning

    The feds have presented no evidence any of the people charged in the Jan. 6 riot planned to attack the Capitol. But these posts gave detailed plans.

  • Maxine Waters gets to go home after urging protests in Minnesota: Lawrence Jones

    'Outnumbered' panel discusses Maxine Waters' comments encouraging protests in Minnesota.

  • Police Seek Help in Finding Robber Who Punched Asian Man in Cincinnati

    The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect of the robbery and assault of an Asian American man in Pendleton, an incident that officials said on Monday is not racially motivated. The 30-year-old victim was walking across the 1400 block of Sycamore Street at around 5 p.m. on April 14 when he was approached by the still unidentified suspect, Fox19 reported. The suspect then took his victim's belongings and fled the scene in a light blue Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a possible Ohio temporary license plate, according to the police.