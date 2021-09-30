Brooklyn woman charged with killing infant son

A Brooklyn woman has been charged with killing her infant son, police said Thursday.

Elsa Sanchez, 21, was arrested Wednesday night for manslaughter, reckless assault resulting in a brain injury and child endangerment for the March 10 death of Daquan Vaughn-Sanchez.

Little Daquan was born Jan. 22 and died before reaching 2 months old.

On March 8, police said, his 25-year-old father called 911 to report the infant was unconscious inside the family’s apartment on E. 32nd St. near Snyder Ave. in East Flatbush.

Medics rushed Daquan to SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he died two days later.

Sanchez told detectives she had been the only one home with Daquan before the father showed up and that Daquan had been crying, sick with a possible fever, police said.

After the city medical examiner earlier this month deemed the death a homicide, determining the baby was killed by trauma to the head and neck, detectives re-interviewed the mother and she stuck to her story and was arrested, police said.

In a Facebook posting after Daquan died, Sanchez lamented the loss.

“It hurts me that my first child is no longer with me,” she said. “But it’s good that you are in a better place. Baby. it’s extremely hard these few days without you. I feel sick to my stomach. I can’t bear the thought of you being gone from my arms.”

“When you came into my life, I’ve felt love that was uncanny,” she continued. “It’s unspeakable. You was the light into my darkness. But I’ve crumbled. I’ve lost myself. But I’m going to try my best to make you proud of your mother. Every goal I had set for us, I’m going to accomplish it.”