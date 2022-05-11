Brooklyn woman playing around with gun fatally shot while recording videos

An 18-year-old woman was reportedly playing around with a gun and recording TikTok videos with a friend when she was shot in the head last week in Brooklyn.

Adriana Graham was found fatally wounded in the lobby of the Harding Arms Apartments on Sterling Place at 2.46am local time on 4 May.

First attendants rushed her to the Kings County Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The New York Police Department has deemed Graham's death a homicide, although no arrests have been made so far.

Sources in the police department told The Daily News that she and her friend were likely playing around with a firearm when the incident took place.

According to her Facebook page, Graham was a resident of Crown Heights and attended the WH Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School in East New York.

Susan Semple, one of the residents at the apartment, said young people who don’t necessarily live there often hang out in the lobby. “They hang out too much in this building,” she told the daily, adding that she was “saddened by what happened”.

Graham’s family and friends took to social media to share their shock and grief over her death.

"It don’t seem real. She just turned 18 at the end of January. She’s just a girl,” her uncle was quoted by The New York Post as saying.

“She’s not running around doing bad things,” he said, adding that his niece was a good girl. “Things happen outside your control.”

“Let’s all come out and celebrate our sweet baby girl Adriana Graham life,” wrote one of her friends.

In May 2020, 16-year-old Tyquan Howard was reportedly shot in his abdomen outside the same apartment building. Investigators said he was killed in a retaliatory shooting for taking part in a group stomping of a 15-year-old girl two months earlier.