Brooklyn woman run down and killed by car during domestic spat: NYPD

A 24-year-old woman was run down and killed by a loved one driving a car as a domestic spat took a bloody turn in Brooklyn, cops said Friday.

Cops were called to NYCHA’s Pink Houses on Loring Ave. near Autumn Ave. in East New York about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, where the victim was found sprawled out on the asphalt, police said.

The woman suffered from severe injuries to her head and body. She was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center, but she could not be saved. Cops didn’t immediately release her name as they track down relatives.

Police learned that the woman was fatally struck by a gray sedan during a “domestic dispute.” The relationship between the woman and her killer was not immediately disclosed.

The sedan fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area Friday looking for surveillance footage that could help them identify the driver.