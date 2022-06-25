Brooklyn woman run over by drunk driving husband, police say

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was run over by her own drunk-driving husband, police said.

The 41-year-old wife was on E. 16th St. near Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay about 5:30 p.m. Friday when she opened the door to a black Genesis SUV and began arguing with 34-year-old hubby Myroslav Iakymovych.

When Iakymovych started to drive off, the woman grabbed the open door in an attempt to stop him from leaving, but lost the tug-of-war with the charging SUV.

She fell under the SUV and was run over by the passenger rear side tire, witnesses told police.

EMS rushed her to NYU-Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she remained in critical condition Saturday.

Iakymovych, who lives about a mile from where he struck his wife, did not attempt to leave.

Cops charged him with drunk driving, assault, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Saturday.