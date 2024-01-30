Brooklyn woman sets 73-year-old neighbor on fire over unpaid debt

A woman set her 73-year-old Brooklyn neighbor on fire after he failed to pay back money he owed her, police said Tuesday.

Denise Wylie, 62, went to collect the debt from her downstairs neighbor in their apartment building on Chester St. near Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville on Sunday, cops said.

Her neighbor didn’t have her cash but promised he’d pay Wylie the next day.

The snub enraged Wylie, who allegedly poured gasoline on his face and back and lit a match, police said.

The man was rushed to the burn center at Staten Island University Hospital, where he is being treated.

Police caught up with Wylie on Monday and charged her with attempted murder. Her arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.