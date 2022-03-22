Brooklyn woman shot in the face and arm in South Brooklyn, police say

A woman was shot in the face and arm in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

The woman was on the corner of E. 108th St. and Glenwood Rd. in Flatlands about 10 p.m. outside of the Breukelen Houses when she was shot, according to police sources.

She was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she’s in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police are looking for a white four-door pickup truck with a black cover over the bed, sources said.