Brooklyn, New York man dies of injuries from crash along I-90 in McKean Township

A Brooklyn, New York, man whose truck crashed along Interstate 90 in McKean Township on Tuesday morning has died of his injuries, the Erie County Coroner's Office reported on Thursday.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Leri Dzodzuashvili, died on Wednesday at 4:49 p.m. at UPMC Hamot, the office reported.

Dzodzuashvili was taken to Hamot from the scene of the crash, which was reported on Tuesday at about 8:40 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-90 just east of the Interstate 79 interchange, near Bargain Road.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Dzodzuashvili was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pulling a trailer that was traveling east on I-90 when the vehicle went out of control, struck an embankment and hit two large trees.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: New York man dies of injuries suffered in crash along I-90 in McKean