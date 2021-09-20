Brooks Automation agrees to sell chip manufacturing business for $3B

Thomas H. Lee Partners agreed to buy the semiconductor manufacturing automation business of Brooks Automation (Nasdaq: BRKS) for $3 billion.

Why it matters: This is a structural shift for Chelmsford, Mass.-based Brooks, which previously said it would split its chip manufacturing unit from its life sciences unit, with each to operate as independent public companies.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The bottom line: "Its life sciences segment caters to clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare industries globally, while the automation business provides robotics and other automated solutions to chipmakers and equipment manufacturers." — Reuters

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free