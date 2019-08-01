How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll evaluate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Brooks Automation:

0.034 = US$45m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Brooks Automation has an ROCE of 3.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Brooks Automation

Is Brooks Automation's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Brooks Automation's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 10% average in the Semiconductor industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Brooks Automation's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

The image below shows how Brooks Automation's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:BRKS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Brooks Automation's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Brooks Automation has total assets of US$1.5b and current liabilities of US$178m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

The Bottom Line On Brooks Automation's ROCE

While that is good to see, Brooks Automation has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.