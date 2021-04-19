- By GF Value





The stock of Brooks Automation (NAS:BRKS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $102.33 per share and the market cap of $7.6 billion, Brooks Automation stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Brooks Automation is shown in the chart below.





Because Brooks Automation is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 17.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 13.94% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Brooks Automation has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.66, which is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of Brooks Automation is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Brooks Automation is strong. This is the debt and cash of Brooks Automation over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Brooks Automation has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $936.3 million and earnings of $1.05 a share. Its operating margin is 10.64%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Brooks Automation is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Brooks Automation over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Brooks Automation's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 83% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Brooks Automation's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 47%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Brooks Automation's ROIC is 7.44 while its WACC came in at 12.91. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Brooks Automation is shown below:

In summary, Brooks Automation (NAS:BRKS, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 87% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Brooks Automation stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

