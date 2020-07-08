Brooks Brothers: Let the Bidding Begin

Click here to read the full article.

Brooks Brothers was always a passion project for Claudio Del Vecchio, and the Italian entrepreneur is hoping that its next owner will have the same respect for the heritage of the 202-year-old business — along with the tools and financial wherewithal — to keep it operating for the next two centuries.

On Wednesday morning, Brooks Brothers, which Del Vecchio purchased in 2001, succumbed to its debts amid the coronavirus crisis and filed for bankruptcy in Delaware.

More from WWD

The company listed both its assets and liabilities as ranging between $500 million and $1 billion.

The filing was not a surprise — WWD reported Tuesday that it was imminent. Brooks Brothers entered the process with $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing obtained from WHP Global, the newly formed brand management firm headed by Yehuda Shmidman that is among the parties interested in acquiring the business.

In addition to WHP Global, sources have said that Authentic Brands Group in partnership with Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners is also interested in buying the iconic brand, known for dressing presidents and business titans as well as its signature preppy style.

While Brooks Brothers had been struggling for years even with Del Vecchio’s passion and backing — a result of men wearing fewer suits and the retailer’s inability to firmly tap into a younger customer — in the end it was a faster-than-expected slide into bankruptcy.

Although the company negotiated DIP financing before it filed, what it didn’t secure was a stalking-horse bid. According to sources, Brooks Brothers would have preferred to have filed with a stalking horse in place, but ran out of cash and couldn’t hold out any longer. The process now will come down to an auction that will be run by the bankruptcy court.

Unless other bidders emerge, the leading contenders continue to be WHP and ABG, according to sources. As the DIP lender, WHP has “secured a position on the intellectual property,” one source said, effectively setting itself up as the stalking horse. “This gets them in the game,” and even if it is unsuccessful in buying the business, it still has “collateral.”

One thing that is unclear is who would operate the Brooks Brothers stores if WHP is the prevailing bidder. The brand management firm was formed in July and so far has purchased the Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud trademarks. It is funded by Oaktree Capital Management LP, which recently increased its investment in the firm to $350 million, bringing WHP’s total funds available for dealmaking to more than $1 billion.

Its competitor ABG seems to be the victor in nearly every brand sale of late. Most recently it was involved in buying Lucky Brand Dungarees as well as Barneys New York and Forever 21. It has amassed a war chest that includes last summer’s investment of $875 million from BlackRock through its Long Term Private Capital arm, and also has an advantage because of its partnership with the leading mall developers, Simon and Brookfield. It also operates more than 5,500 stores around the world under various nameplates and through a variety of arrangements.

“Providing the DIP financing doesn’t give them a leg up,” claimed one source of WHP. “And the question is, who would be the operator and do they have the global reach of ABG?”

Shmidman declined to comment and Jamie Salter, chief executive officer of ABG, would say only: “Brooks Brothers is a great brand.”

In announcing the bankruptcy filing, Brooks Brothers said it will “commence a competitive auction where parties can submit qualified bids,” and the sale process is expected to be completed within the “next few months, pending court approval.” Until that time, the company will continue to operate its business and examine the reopening of stores that have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the filing, Brooks Brothers had decided to permanently close about 51 of its 250 U.S. stores.

Del Vecchio said although the company had been exploring the possibility of a sale for several years, and had even considered a pre-packaged bankruptcy filing, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that ultimately sunk the ship.

“There wasn’t any choice,” he told WWD. “We’re a global brand so we started getting hit in China first, then Japan, then Korea, then Europe and then here — we never got a break.”