Brooks Co. school nurse, teacher charged with sex crimes

Mar. 10—VALDOSTA — Two Brooks County Schools employees were among three people arrested recently over child sexual abuse material, officials said.

On Feb. 20, during an unrelated investigation, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office personnel were reviewing a cell phone download and noticed images and videos containing child sexual abuse material, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Victims were identified and contacted; investigators found similar material with GPS coordinates, user information and other data attached, the statement said.

On March 3, arrest warrants were served on a Lowndes County man and two women from Brooks County for violations of a state ordinance on sexual exploitation of children, the sheriff's office said.

The two Brooks County women were identified by the sheriff's office as a nurse and a paraprofessional/teacher, both employed by the Brooks County Board of Education.

The two women are out on bond, while the man is being held without bond in the Lowndes County Jail, according to jail records.

The Brooks County school system had not returned calls seeking comment before press deadlines.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted in cooperation with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the United States Secret Service, the Brooks County Board of Education Police Department and the Brooks County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about cases of child exploitation to contact the Criminal Investigation Division — Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at (229) 671-2900 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip line at CyberTipline.org.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.