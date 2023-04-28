Apr. 28—VALDOSTA — A Brooks County man faces drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday.

Around 12:37 a.m., a police officer stopped a car in the 1500 block of North Ashley Street for not having working taillights, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The driver lied to the officer about his name and date of birth and already had a suspended driver's license and an active arrest warrant, police said.

The driver was arrested without incident and Alpha-PVP, valued at $2,900, and some marijuana were found in the car, police said.

The driver — described as a 42-year-old Brooks County man — was jailed on charges of felony possession of a Schedule I narcotic (Alpha-PVP) with the intent to distribute, felony driving while having a suspended license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor providing false name and date of birth, possession of drug-related items and an active arrest warrant, police said.

"This was great observant work by our officer during this traffic stop, which resulted in dangerous narcotics taken off the streets," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.