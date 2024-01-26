Brooks and Dunn’s Reboot 2024 tour coming to Virginia Beach Amphitheater

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Country music fans will have the opportunity to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” their way to the Virginia Beach Amphitheater in June.

Country Music Hall of Famers, Brooks and Dunn, along with special guests David Lee Murphy and ERNEST, are scheduled to perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on June 14, 2024 as a part of their “Buckle Up For The Reboot” Tour.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., and will be available to purchase at brooks-dunn.com.

VIP packages will also be available for purchase, which include extras such as premium tickets, invitation to the Neon Lounge, exclusive signed posters, VIP merchandise and more. For more information on VIP packages, visit vipnation.com.

