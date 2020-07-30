    Advertisement

    Brooks: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

    The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $220.4 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in September, Brooks expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 40 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $229 million to $241 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

    Brooks shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.31, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKS

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.