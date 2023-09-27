Brooks Houck arrested by FBI in Crystal Rogers' disappearance

Brooks Houck has been arrested on charges "stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation," the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville office announced Wednesday morning.

Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time and father of one of her children, told officers that he'd last seen Rogers alive when they visited his family's farm the night before she disappeared. The Bardstown mother disappeared July 3, 2015. A few days later, her car was found abandoned on Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse still inside.

Early in the investigation, Houck was identified as an initial suspect. He has denied involvement with Rogers' disappearance.

In a release, the FBI office said its officers have "been laser-focused on our commitment to hold accountable those that were responsible for the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Today, we take a significant step in making good on that promise."

This marks the second arrest in connection to Rogers' disappearance. Earlier this month, Joseph Lawson was arrested in Nelson County and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case.

Houck's indictment is sealed, with the FBI release saying additional details will be released at Houck's arraignment in early October in the Nelson County Circuit Court.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Crystal Rogers investigation: Boyfriend Brooks Houck arrested by FBI