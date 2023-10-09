Brooks Houck’s bond will remain $10 million in Crystal Rogers case. Judge denies reduction

A Nelson County judge has denied Brooks Houck’s request to lower his bond from $10 million after he was charged in the murder of Crystal Rogers.

Houck’s attorney had argued that the $10 million bond was oppressive, and well beyond what a murder defendant in Kentucky would typically be ordered to pay to be released before trial. Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms III agreed that the bond was high but still ruled it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower it.

Houck, 41, was arrested Sept. 27 after an indictment was handed down by a Nelson County grand jury charging him with murder and evidence tampering in the disappearance of Rogers, his former girlfriend.

Houck’s lawyer, Brian Butler of Louisville, later filed a motion to drop Houck’s bond to $500,000, a 95% reduction. Butler and special prosecutor Shane Young argued in court Thursday about whether the bond should be lowered.

Simms issued his order Monday denying Butler’s motion for a lower bond. In the order, Simms said Houck has access to significant financial resources, including millions of dollars in property, leading to concern that he would easily post the bond if it were lowered. Simms also expressed concern that Houck’s family had already aided him in interfering with the murder investigation and said he feared for the safety of cooperating witnesses.

“This judge believes that the $10,000,000 bond is reasonable to assure Brooks’ (Houck) appearance, to adequately protect cooperating witness(es) and other individuals associated with this case, and to better assure the integrity of the proceeding,” Simms wrote in his order.

Simms also ordered the Nelson County clerk to seal an audio recording and the FBI transcript of an audio recording between Houck and his sister, Rhonda McIlvoy, before the grand jury proceeding that led to Houck’s indictment. The recording allegedly indicates that Houck had gotten his family to record grand jury proceedings, which are supposed to be held in secret.

This is a developing story and will be updated.