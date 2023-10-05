Brooks Houck pleads not guilty in initial court appearance for Crystal Rogers case

Brooks Houck made his first court appearance in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers on Thursday during an arraignment in the Nelson Circuit Court.

As Houck watched via Zoom from the Hardin County Jail, his attorney, Brian Butler, argued for his $10 million cash bond to be reduced to $500,000 with GPS monitoring, saying Houck was a low risk to flee.

He noted that Houck was named as a suspect by police in 2015 and hadn't left the area in the years since.

But prosecutor Shane Young said that the bond was appropriate because Houck is a multimillionaire who owns three companies, and he presented Houck's property tax assessments to support the argument.

During the hearing, Young also said that Houck had family members record secret grand jury proceedings in 2015 and also said investigators had recovered a gun sold by Houck's brother under an assumed name that could be a match for the murder weapon in the killing of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard.

Chief Circuit Court Judge Charles Simms did not make any determinations during the arraignment.

Houck is charged with murder "by intentionally or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life wantonly causing the death of Crystal Rogers," along with tampering with physical evidence.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Houck was Rogers' boyfriend around the time she went missing from Bardstown in 2015. He previously told officers he'd last seen Rogers alive when they visited his family's farm the night before she disappeared.

Rogers, 35, was a mother to five children who is presumed dead though her body has never been recovered. Houck is the father of her youngest child.

After Rogers was reported missing, her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse still inside.

Rogers' grandparents, Edward Till Ballard and Betty Ballard, said before the arraignment that they want to know where Rogers' body is. “That’s the main thing right now is to find out where her remains are.”

Ed Ballard said it was a "good feeling and a sad feeling" when Houck was arrested.

In October 2015, then-Nelson County Sheriff Ed Mattingly named Houck as "the sole suspect in her disappearance," as reported by the Nelson County Gazette. The investigation was initially handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police before the Federal Bureau of Investigation took over the lead investigative role in 2020.

Houck was arrested "without incident" in September, according to a statement released by the FBI.

Brooks Houck's defense wants $10 million bond reduced

In Houck's indictment, his bond was set at $10 million. He was also ordered not to contact anyone from Rogers' family.

Prior to the arraignment, Houck's legal defense filed an emergency motion to reduce Houck's bond to $500,000 with the additional condition of electronic GPS monitoring with work release if the bail requirements are met.

In the motion, Butler had argued $10 million is "excessive, punitive, and serves no purpose other than to punish Mr. Houck by keeping him incarcerated while this matter is pending."

If Houck were to continue to be incarcerated until a jury reaches a verdict in the case, Butler said Houck's business will likely suffer and his absence will maximize trauma to his son. It would also hinder Houck's ability to assist his legal counsel in his defense, according to the motion.

Butler said Houck is not a flight risk nor a danger to others. The motion also said Houck has no prior criminal convictions and has substantial ties to the Nelson County community, where he owns a business and has numerous family members residing.

In the motion, Butler called the multimillion dollar bond unconstitutional, and "if it stands, can only send a clear message that our laws and years of precedent can be disregarded if the defendant is sufficiently vilified before ever being charged."

Houck's next court appearance is slated for Feb. 8 for a pre-trial conference at 1 p.m.

