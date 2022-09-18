Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.45

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of November to £0.45. This takes the annual payment to 3.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Brooks Macdonald Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Brooks Macdonald Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 1.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 53%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Brooks Macdonald Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.15 total annually to £0.71. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Brooks Macdonald Group has been growing its earnings per share at 29% a year over the past five years. Brooks Macdonald Group is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Brooks Macdonald Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Brooks Macdonald Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for Brooks Macdonald Group for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Brooks Macdonald Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

