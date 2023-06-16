Brooks man charged in grandfather's death

Jun. 16—QUITMAN — A Brooks County man has been arrested and charged in the death of his grandfather, authorities said Friday.

Wednesday, Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with a murder that took place in the 100 Block of Burnette Road in Brooks County, according to a GBI statement.

The victim has been identified as Edward Sapp, who was shot and killed inside his residence, the GBI said.

Sapp will undergo an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab.

Allen Dale Rogers, who lives next door to Sapp and is his grandson, has been arrested in connection to Sapp's death, the GBI said.

Rogers, 29, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the GBI said. He was taken to the Brooks County Jail.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.