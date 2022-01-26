🌱 Brookside Police Chief Resigns + USFL Announces Season Kickoff

Happy Tuesday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally, shall we? One story in the news today actually reminds me just why local journalism is so important. After an investigative report by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist John Archibald of AL.com exposed some questionable practices by the Brookside Police Department, the police chief has resigned. Also in the news, The United States Football League announced its official agreement with Birmingham and Jefferson County has been finalized to begin operations in Birmingham this spring.

Here are the top stories today in Trussville:

Brookside's police chief has resigned as the city faces multiple lawsuits involving police practices. (AL.com) Football fans out there can get ready for spring football in Birmingham, as the United States Football League officially announced it is launching its season in April. (Birmingham Patch) Starbucks officials appeared before the Trussville Design Review committee on Monday night and unveiled plans to convert the former Burger King building to their first free-standing coffee shop in Trussville. (Trussville Tribune) The Springville City Council responded Monday night to mayor Dave Thomas' stance on marijuana legalization. (Trussville Patch) Alabama's new congressional district map will need to be redrawn, according to a ruling by federal judges Monday. (Birmingham Patch)

From my notebook:

Briarwood's founding pastor Frank Barker leaves a lasting legacy. (thehomewoodstar.com)



Please help the Trussville Police Department look for Cash. He is missing from the Smith Sims Road area. His owner is heartbroken. (Facebook)

With the continued rise in the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Alabama, Children’s of Alabama strongly recommends the following to help keep our children safe from the spread of the virus at school and school activities. (Instagram)

The Second Annual Pinson Chili Cook-off scheduled for Saturday. (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "Check out the latest Jefferson County Health Department food safety scores in the Trussville Tribune. (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Taxes In Retirement Seminar (January 25)

Add your event

Loving the Trussville Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at michael.seale@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update!

— Michael Seale

About me: I am a lifelong Alabama resident with more than two decades of media under my belt. I have worked for a daily newspaper, a weekly newspaper, a monthly magazine, a television station and a couple of radio stations. I also tried my hand at marketing for a little while. But I love writing news. This opportunity to bring Patch to Birmingham is a chance for my hometown to benefit from a new - and better - way to read and receive news.

This article originally appeared on the Trussville Patch