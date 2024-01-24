Brookston man found guilty in triple homicide

Jan. 24—PERU — It took a jury a little over two hours this week to find a Brookston man guilty in the May 2021 deaths of three Peru residents, one of which was a 4-year-old girl.

The sentencing date for 27-year-old Mitchell Page — now convicted on three felony counts of murder — has not yet been set.

However, according to Indiana law, he faces anywhere from 45 to 65 years, with an advisory sentence of 55 years, on each felony count.

It's not clear at this time whether those sentences would run concurrently or consecutively.

It was on May 21, 2021, that a deputy with the Miami County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check for an occupant of a trailer at the Woodland Hills Mobile Home Park just off 300 West in Miami County.

When the officer arrived on scene, he reportedly looked in a window and noticed the deceased body of 37-year-old Jessiah Hall in the kitchen area of the residence.

Panning his flashlight toward the living room area, the officer also reportedly observed the deceased body of 26-year-old Jessica Sizemore — the homeowner — on a nearby couch.

As the flashlight beam continued to move, a 2-year-old boy — dirty and wearing a heavily soiled diaper — reportedly popped into view, propelling the officer to kick the door of the residence down at that point to assist the child.

It was then that a third individual — 4-year-old Rae'Lynn Sizemore — was found deceased in a makeshift bed in the same living room area.

All three of the deceased appeared to have been shot in the head.

During the trial, the prosecution took jurors on a step-by-step journey from the time just before the shooting occurred — May 16, 2021 — to when Page was arrested, with the help of several key witnesses to the case and over 200 pieces of evidence.

The prosecution also brought in ballistics experts, who testified that a firearm of Page's that was taken into evidence matched a cartridge that was found at the Sizemore's trailer the day the trio were found.

And along with law enforcement officers who performed the investigation into the case, witnesses at the scene also testified throughout the trial, including a person who was doing construction on a house across the street from the Sizemore trailer.

During his testimony, as he also stated in the probable cause affidavit, the man told the court he observed Page pull in front of Jessica's trailer on the day of the shooting.

The man said he also noticed Page's daughter with him inside of the vehicle when it arrived on scene.

About 10 minutes later, according to the man's testimony, there were what sounded like three or more gunshots that came from the direction of the Sizemore family's trailer.

After five full days of evidence and witness testimony, the prosecution ultimately rested its case against Page on Tuesday.

And as for the defense, Page did not testify, nor did his legal team present evidence.

He is now in the custody of the Miami County Sheriff's Department as he awaits his sentencing.