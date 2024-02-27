Brookston man gets 195 years in triple homicide

Feb. 27—MIAMI COUNTY — A Brookston man found guilty last month in the deaths of three Peru residents, one of which was a 4-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 195 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Mitchell Page, 27, was originally arrested and convicted by a jury on three charges of murder for his connection to the May 2021 deaths, and Miami Circuit Court Judge Timothy Spahr gave Page the maximum amount of years on each charge — 65.

He also ruled this week those sentences will run consecutively, thus the aggregate sentence of 195 years.

It was on May 21, 2021, that police located the bodies of 36-year-old Jessiah Hall, 26-year-old Jessica Sizemore and 4-year-old Rae'Lynn Sizemore during a welfare check at a property inside the Woodland Hills Mobile Home Park just off 300 West in Miami County, according to court documents.

Police say each of the deceased appeared to have been shot in the head, and investigation into their deaths indicated the three had been killed a few days prior to being found.

Along with locating Hall and the Sizemores, police discovered a 2-year-old boy, dirty and wearing a heavily soiled diaper, in the living room of the residence.

The boy was safely taken from the property and treated at an area hospital, where he was later released.

The January trial that led to Page's ultimate conviction and subsequent sentencing took roughly a week and included over 100 pieces of evidence.

It also included witness testimony, which reportedly placed Page at the Sizemore's trailer the day of the killings.

The prosecution also brought forth several expert witnesses, such as ballistics experts who testified that a firearm of Page's was taken into evidence and matched a cartridge found at the Sizemore's trailer the day the trio were found.

As for the defense, Page did not testify, nor did his legal team present any evidence.

According to court officials, Page also did not speak or provide a written statement at this week's sentencing hearing.

Per law, Page cannot appeal his conviction.

However, he is planning to appeal the length of his sentence.

