Brookston man suspected of sexual battery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman helping out a 76-year-old man ended up being sexually battered Saturday morning by the man, according to West Lafayette police.

Willard L. Cutter asked a woman in the West Side Walmart's parking lot if he could follow her to the West Lafayette Post Office. She agreed to a let Cutter of Brookston follow her to the post office on Navajo Street.

Once there, Cutter got out of his car, walked to the woman's car and sexually touched her, according to police describing the 11:30 a.m. Saturday assault.

The woman, who had participated in the West Lafayette police's Rape Aggression Defense program, began sounding her horn, and a person came to her assistance, pulling Cutter away from the woman's car, police said.

After their investigation, officers arrested Cutter on suspicion of sexual battery, battery and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. He remained jailed Monday afternoon in lieu of bond.

Police suspect Cutter might have victimized other women. Anyone with information about possible assaults by him is asked to call West Lafayette police at 765-775-5200 or use the anonymous We Tip Hotline by calling (800) 782-7463

