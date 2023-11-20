Brooksville 18-year-old drives through oncoming traffic, crashes with trooper during high-speed chase: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested an 18-year-old after he led officers and state troopers on a chase in Pasco County, according to authorities.

Officials said at about 2:14 a.m., troopers were called in to assist local law enforcement in a chase on Trouble Creek Road.

‘It was wrong’: Maya Kowalski sues St. Pete hospital again, alleging sex abuse

Port Richey police said the incident began in the area of Grand Boulevard and Queener Avenue after Juelius Austin Matusiak, 18, of Brooksville fled from a traffic stop in that area. According to a release, Matusiak had been speeding before an officer tried to pull him over.

Police said Matusiak refused to stop, almost drove off the road multiple times, ran the redlight at US-19 and Grand Boulevard, and drove into oncoming traffic several times while fleeing law enforcement across Pasco County.

The FHP said troopers intercepted the teen and his white truck at ST-54 and Rowan Road after a trooper executed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase.

Authorities said the chase lasted about 20 to 30 minutes. The trooper sustained minor injuries after using his vehicle to stop Matusiak, according to Port Richey police.

Officers said the 18-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of fleeing to elude, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, and driving without a valid license.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.