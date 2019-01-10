Brooksville airport: Person 'decapitated by helicopter blades' in Florida

Authorities are investigating a decapitation involving a helicopter at a Florida airport, according to multiple local media reports.

The incident occurred at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, in Hernando County.

A Fire Rescue official, confirmed to local CBS station 10News that the victim was decapitated by the rotor of the helicopter.

Deputies of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are on the scene at Flight Path Drive in the grounds surrounding the airport.

Sheriff Al Neinhuis said that call had come in about 3.35pm local time. He called it a "serious aircraft accident" that involved a death.

A man “had an interaction” with the aircraft, Mr Nienhuis said. He “died almost immediately, if not immediately.”

The sheriff would not say what kind of aircraft was involved, other than that it was a civilian craft. He said the aircraft was running, but not necessarily moving.

Mr Neinhuis said that the incident accorded near the hangers, rather than on a runway.

"It does appear to be accident," Mr Neinhuis said, but added that a major case unit was on its way to investigate.

He said that authorities were still trying to contact next of kin.

Other agencies including the Federal Aviation Administration are also being informed, the sheriff said.