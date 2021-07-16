Brooksville man rams truck into people, other vehicles after bar fight, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE — A Brooksville man used his truck to ram other vehicles and people after a bar fight broke out in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at REBAR, located at 10123 Broad Street. That’s where deputies say 32-year-old Michael Murphy got into an altercation inside the bar and later in the parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident escalated after Murphy got into his truck and began doing donuts in the parking lot, where he struck “numerous” vehicles and hit a group of people. He then attempted to flee on Broad Street, but a good samaritan rammed their vehicle into Murphy’s truck, stopping him until deputies arrived at the scene and arrested him.

He faces four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Three of the people Murphy struck had to be hospitalized. Two were treated for broken bones, deputies said, while the third victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment. None of the injuries were expected to be life-threatening.

Murphy remained in custody Friday evening at the Hernando County Jail, where he is being held on a $44,000 bail.