Brookville man indicted on 47 child porn charges arrested

Daniel Susco, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Feb. 17—A 19-year-old Brookville man indicted last week on 47 charges in a child pornography case is in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jonathan D. Pearson, was arrested at a restaurant in Vandalia, according to jail records. Pearson faces 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 26 counts of pandering sex-oriented material involving a minor.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told Brookville Police on Dec. 7, 2020, that Pearson was suspected of sending and receiving child pornography.

In a release, the prosecutor's office said officers went to Pearson's residence with a search warrant, taking his computers and storage devices, which were turned over to an investigator.

Images of prepubescent and young children in sexually explicit poses were found on the storage devices, the prosecutor's office said.

Pearson's next court date is Thursday, Feb. 18, according to jail records.

