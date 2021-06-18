Brookville man sentenced to prison in child pornography case

Jun. 17—A Brookville man was sentenced last week to two years in prison in a child pornography case.

Jonathan Pearson, 19, was sentenced June 10 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was originally indicted on 47 charges related to child pornography.

According to a plea document, Pearson pleaded guilty to more than 20 counts related to child pornography. The charges were second-degree and fourth-degree felonies. Twenty-five counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to the court document.

Pearson was also ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he will have to register with the local sheriff's office semi-annually for 25 years after he is released from prison.

Defense attorney David Stenson, who represented Pearson in the case, declined to comment.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told Brookville Police on Dec. 7, 2020, that Pearson was suspected of sending and receiving child pornography.

In a release distributed at the time of Pearson's indictment, the prosecutor's office said officers went to Pearson's residence with a search warrant, taking his computers and storage devices, which were turned over to an investigator.

Images of young children in sexually explicit poses were found on the storage devices, the prosecutor's office said.