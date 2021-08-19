Brookville sex offender indicted in child pornography case

Aug. 19—A Brookville sex offender was indicted Wednesday in a child pornography case.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Robert P. Ladislaw, 33, who is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The Brookville Police Department investigated the case against him, Montgomery County court records show.

Ladislaw is designated a Tier II sexual offender, meaning he must register his address with the local sheriff's office every six months for 25 years.

He was added to the sex offender registry following his July 2011 conviction in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was sentenced to up to five years of community control, which he successfully completed in October 2015, records show.

The case involved a female juvenile, according to offender details through the online sex offender registry on the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office website.