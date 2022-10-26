Lockdown lifted at Brookwood High School after police activity in the area

Gwinnett County Police Department are currently investigating an incident near Brookwood High School.

Gwinnett County Public Schools have confirmed to Channel 2 that a lockdown at Brookwood High School has been lifted.

Normal teaching and learning continued inside the school during the soft lockdown, according to district policy, officials confirmed.

The district said that Gwinnett County police had concerns about “someone in the surrounding community with a gun or weapon.”

A Channel 2 viewer sent in a video that appears to show an officer walking around the school with a rifle.

Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 that it was assisting SRO’s in searching the school campus for any active threat.

GCPD says that no credible threat was located.

