Broome County DA election: What the candidates say are the biggest local issues

Broome County voters will decide on a new district attorney this Election Day.

The two candidates facing off in the race this election cycle are defense attorney Paul Battisti and former Binghamton mayor Matthew T. Ryan.

Current Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak was defeated by Battisti in the Republican primary election in June and announced then he would not run as a third-party candidate.

Battisti has worked as a private-practice defense lawyer representing criminal defendants at the state and federal court levels. He has also worked on the Broome Drug Treatment Court Team and is a former president of the Broome County Bar Association.

Ryan, a Democrat, served two terms as Binghamton mayor from 2006 to 2013. Before that, he worked in the Broome County Public Defender's Office for 15 years.

Early voting runs through Nov. 5 at various polling locations. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin reached out to the two candidates during their campaign and gave them the same questions, which were answered via email and phone interviews. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order and have been edited for clarity and length.

Paul Battisti is running for Broome County District Attorney in the 2023 election.

Why are you running for district attorney?

Paul Battisti said one of his main reasons for running is to make Broome County safe for residents and their families.

"Over the last several years, crime rates are up, families feel less safe, fentanyl is killing our young people and politicians in Albany have passed laws that seem to prioritize criminals over crime victims," Battisti said in his response via email. "It has to stop."

Battisti also referenced his almost two decades as an attorney and current endorsements from various law enforcement associations, the Public Employees Federation and other groups in and around the Southern Tier. Battisti currently sits on the Broome County Criminal Justice Advisory Board.

Battisti said his current involvement in multiple parts of the criminal justice system, recent experience in multiple New York counties and many endorsements make him uniquely qualified to be the next district attorney.

Matthew Ryan is running for Broome County District Attorney in the 2023 election.

Matthew Ryan said that his reason for running is to change and improve the criminal justice system by using a proactive approach.

"I've been watching the system my whole career, and I just think we can do a lot better," said Ryan. "As prosecutor, which both me and my opponent have never been before, you have to prosecute crime vigorously — especially violent crime. My whole thing is that I know we can do better to prevent crime in the first place."

Ryan also mentioned his service for nine years at the Division for Youth, 15 years as a public defender, and eight years as mayor of Binghamton. Ryan said he has done pro bono work for 10 years.

Ryan said that his ability to manage a large office and make connections within government and the community, as well as his plan to be proactive instead of reactive make him the best candidate for district attorney.

What are the biggest issues in Broome County, and how will you approach them?

Both candidates said the opioid epidemic is one of the most important issues facing Broome County, though the two offer different solutions.

According to Battisti, bettering the opioid problem comes in two parts. First, Battisti said he would crack down on illegal drug dealers through collaborations with law enforcement and other stakeholders. Secondly, Battisti believes it is important to effectively treat people who misuse drugs.

"We also must differentiate between those who deal drugs for profit and those who are fighting the scourge of substance misuse," Battisti said. "When appropriate, I will strongly advocate for the use of Drug Court and other alternatives to help those who truly want to break the cycle of addiction and become productive members of our community."

According to Ryan, medically assisted treatment, both in and out of jail, is one of the most important ways overdoses can be prevented.

"We need to make sure that [treatment] is readily available to anybody in our community if they decide they want to quit drugs," Ryan said. "We have to use every tool in the toolbox to stop this horrible thing that is happening not just in our community, but all across the country."

Ryan also suggested creating dedicated teams which are active in the community, and can respond immediately when people with substance use disorders need help, or wish to get clean.

Other issues facing Broome County

Battisti also said mental health is one of the foremost problems facing the Broome County community, and suggested establishing a Mental Health Treatment Court.

"Anyone who has spent time working in our criminal justice system can see that there’s significant room for improvement in how we deal with mental health," he said. "Like with substance misuse, I believe that we can use alternative mental health treatment options to help those who need help rather than simply locking them up, releasing them and waiting for them to re-offend."

In terms of crime prevention, Ryan referenced gang prevention programs he enacted during his time as mayor, and said proactive programs for young people are critical to creating a safe community.

"Most of the violent crime in our community is concentrated," said Ryan. "We can tackle it and prevent most of it if we have the right programs in place to capture these young people. Nobody ever really tells them that there's a plan forward for them. By plan, I mean a pipeline to success, rather than a pipeline to jail."

