Broome County jury finds Binghamton woman not guilty of manslaughter in domestic incident

A Binghamton woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2020 was acquitted of manslaughter charges Thursday in Broome County Court.

After deliberating a little more than an hour, a jury found Shalace Williams, 31, not guilty on charges of first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering in the February 2020 death of 55-year-old James Sellers.

“Cases involving domestic violence often have tragic consequences,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said Friday. “The jury was called upon to decide very difficult issues in this case.”

Williams was initially charged with second-degree murder after Sellers was found unresponsive on the sidewalk outside the couple’s Eldredge Street home with multiple apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation determined Williams and Sellers were involved in a domestic relationship, and the two got into a dispute before the stabbing.

In November 2020, a grand jury indicted Williams on charges of second-degree manslaughter — meaning it was unclear whether she intended to kill Sellers rather than seriously injure him — and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly concealing or destroying the knife used in the attack.

If convicted of first-degree manslaughter, Williams faced up to 25 years to life in prison — the same sentence carried by a second-degree murder conviction.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Jury finds Binghamton woman not guilty of manslaughter