Broome County man awarded $500K in Boys & Girls Club lawsuit

A state Supreme Court judge awarded $500,000 in damages to a Broome County plaintiff in a lawsuit brought under New York's Child Victims Act.

Supreme Court Justice Christopher P. Baker issued a default judgment against the Boys & Girls Club of Western Broome County in a lawsuit filed in 2019 alleging decades-old sexual abuse at the Endicott facility.

Baker said an April 13, 2022 inquest to determine damages “established” the plaintiff was subjected to sexual abuse starting around 1975 and continuing twice a week for about two years at what was then called the Louis N. Picciano Boy's Club.

The victim, referred to in the lawsuit as “John Doe,” was about 12 years old when Gerald Berg, a program director at the Boys & Girls Club, began abusing him, according to testimony that described various forms of abuse.

The judge said he found both the plaintiff and the plaintiff's wife credible witnesses.

Binghamton lawyer Ronald Benjamin, who filed the lawsuit, said in the documents that the victim "mistakenly believed it was his fault and was consumed by overwhelming feelings of guilt."

Two other lawsuits citing sexual abuse by Berg at the Boys & Girls Club remain pending, Benjamin said.

The victim testified he eventually disclosed the abuse while at a summer camp, ultimately leading to an investigation and Berg’s arrest.

Berg, who was 30 at the time of the abuse, was fired by the Boys & Girls Club. He was charged with a felony count of sodomy, according to an August 1977 article in the Evening Press, which didn't state the outcome of the case.

According to testimony, the victim said the abuse contributed to worse outcomes at school — he dropped out in ninth grade — persistent depression, feelings of shame, long-term drug and alcohol abuse and troubled personal relationships.

The plaintiff’s wife detailed a 20-year off-and-on relationship with her husband. She said her husband never disclosed the abuse until 2019. After filing the lawsuit, she said he became “a shell of man,” struggling with massive feelings of guilt and shame.

Benjamin said the Boys & Girls Club of Western Broome County "ignored the lawsuit and now that we have this judgment, we will now go back after the (Boys & Girls Club of Western Broome County) to enforce it."

Benjamin added, “These verdicts are never adequate given what the plaintiffs have gone through. They have lived with the abuse for a long time."

In the ruling, Baker noted the difficulty of quantifying the damages monetarily.

“Awarding damages in these matters puts the Court in the impossible position of dividing cases of child sexual abuse, which in every case is a phenomenon so vile that words do not exist to capture its horror, into greater and greater still degrees of repugnance," he wrote.

An attorney for the Boys & Girls Club could not immediately be reached.

Benjamin filed two additional lawsuits in 2019 against the same defendants in Broome County Supreme Court. A suit filed on Sept. 5, 2019 alleges Berg engaged in sexual acts with a boy at the club in 1976. Details of a third lawsuit filed around the same time were not available. Benjamin said he plans to file motions for a default judgment in both cases.

Under the Child Victims Act, in August 2019, New York state opened a period when victims could file claims against their abusers and the institutions that harbored them, regardless of how long ago the abuse took place.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Judge awards $500K in Boys & Girls of Western Broome County lawsuit