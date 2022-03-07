Broome County man indicted for murder in January stabbing death, additional charges added

A Broome County man arrested on murder and assault charges after the January stabbing death of a Town of Lisle man has been indicted on those counts and three additional charges.

A Broome County grand jury indicted Crishtien Smith-Bartlett, 21, from the Town of Chenango, for second-degree murder and second-degree assault, both felonies.

Additionally, the grand jury indicted Smith-Bartlett for tampering with physical evidence, also a felony, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a Jan. 15 incident in the Town of Chenango that resulted in the death of Randy Glezen, of Lisle, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies who arrived at the scene around 6:40 p.m. found Glezen lying in the kitchen area of his sister’s apartment with multiple life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said Smith-Bartlett was in a personal relationship with Glezen’s sister. Glezen and another family member arrived at the apartment after learning of an argument between the sister and Smith-Bartlett.

Glezen and Smith-Bartlett got into a physical altercation, and Smith-Bartlett struck the other man with a machete, the sheriff's office said.

After losing control of the machete during the struggle, Smith-Bartlett then allegedly armed himself with a large kitchen knife and stabbed Glezen numerous times in the abdomen and the back.

Glezen’s sister also sustained an injury to her arm during the altercation, according to investigators.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, but Glezen died of his injuries. Smith-Bartlett was taken into custody a short time later.

Smith-Bartlett pleaded not guilty to all the charges during his arraignment Monday morning in Broome County Court.

Following the arraignment, Judge Joseph Cawley remanded Smith-Bartlett to the Broome County Jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County man indicted for murder, assault for stabbing death