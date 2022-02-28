Broome County man originally charged with kidnapping sentenced on reduced weapons count

A Broome County man who originally faced multiple charges, including kidnapping, was sentenced in Broome County Court last week after pleading guilty to a single lesser charge.

County Judge Joseph Cawley sentenced Domenico Rossi, 28, of Conklin, to 1½ to 3 years in prison as a second felony offender, after Rossi pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Rossi was initially charged by Johnson City police with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, misdemeanor second-degree menacing and driving while intoxicated, and a traffic infraction.

The charges stem from an incident in December 2019. Police said Domenico used a knife and a car to kidnap a person at a job site on Oakdale Road in Johnson City because his boss owed him money.

The boss was not on-site, so Rossi asked the victim to talk with him in his car, police said. In the car, Rossi allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and made him call his boss to get him to bring money.

Rossi did not let the victim leave the car and threatened to stab him, according to police. The victim then jumped out of the vehicle when Rossi drove off.

The sentence was the result of a plea bargain Rossi struck with the Broome County District Attorney's Office.

