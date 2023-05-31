Broome County man pleads not guilty to felony charges in hit-and-run death of teenager

A Harpursville man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day that killed a teenager pleaded not guilty to felony charges stemming from that incident.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office initially charged Bradley A. Law, 34, with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the Jan. 1 crash that killed 13-year-old Brennan Loveless, of Sanitaria Springs.

A Broome County grand jury declined to indict Law for criminally negligent homicide, but did indict him on counts of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies.

Law pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment Tuesday in Broome County Court.

Broome County sheriff's deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist at approximately 5:45 p.m. Jan. 1 on Route 7 near Hancock Road in the Town of Colesville.

Public safety Pilot from Binghamton killed when single-engine plane owned by skydiving school crashes near Norwich

For subscribers Thruway toll evaders owe big bucks. How much?

Education Owego-Apalachin district seeks input on new mascot: What to know about change

Loveless was sent to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City and then to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said a pick-up truck traveling east struck Loveless and drove away from the scene. The sheriff's office solicited help from the community to help find the driver, which led to Law's arrest the following day.

Law is scheduled to return to Broome County Court for further proceedings June 30.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton area man pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run case