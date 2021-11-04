Broome County man sentenced to 11 years after attempting to coerce a minor into sex

A Broome County man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for attempting in 2020 to arrange sex with a person he believed to be a 10-year-old girl, according to federal law enforcement officials.

Richard C. O’Hara's sentencing came after a guilty plea to charges of attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

O'Hara, 32, of Glen Aubrey, said that in July and August 2020 he exchanged multiple sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing a 10-year-old girl, in an attempt to entice the child into having sex with him.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, O'Hara also admitted that on Aug. 5, 2020, he traveled to a home where he believed the child lived, intending to engage in sex acts with her that day.

Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also sentenced O’Hara to a 15-year term of supervised release to begin after he serves his term of imprisonment. He also will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County NY: Man sentenced for attempt to coerce minor