Broome County man sentenced to prison after manslaughter plea in fatal Chenango stabbing

A Broome County man initially charged with murder for a fatal January 2022 stabbing will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Crishtien Smith-Bartlett, 21, was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision Wednesday in Broome County Court.

The sentence is the result of the Jan. 14 stabbing death of Randy Glezen Jr. at Smith-Bartlett's residence on Katellville Road in the Town of Chenango. Glezen was transported to Wilson Hospital but died of his injuries.

A Broome County grand jury indicted Smith-Bartlett on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A Broome County judge later dismissed the murder charge after finding fault in how the case was presented to a grand jury, and Smith-Bartlett eventually pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge to satisfy the other counts.

Investigators with the Broome County Sheriff's Office said Smith-Bartlett was in a personal relationship with Glezen’s sister. Glezen and another family member arrived at the apartment after learning of an argument between the sister and Smith-Bartlett.

Glezen and Smith-Bartlett got into a physical altercation, and Smith-Bartlett struck the other man with a machete, the sheriff's office said.

After losing control of the machete during the struggle, Smith-Bartlett then armed himself with a large kitchen knife and stabbed Glezen numerous times in the abdomen and the back, according to investigators.

Smith-Bartlett has been incarcerated at the Broome County Jail without bail since his arrest.

"This is a tragic case of domestic violence that has ruined the lives of all involved," Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said after the sentencing. "After consulting with the family members and considering Smith-Bartlett’s acceptance of responsibility, this is an appropriate resolution to this terrible incident."

Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark J. Loughran prosecuted the case for the District Attorney's Office. Defense attorney Benjamin K. Bergman of Binghamton represented Smith-Bartlett.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Fatal Broome County stabbing leads to prison sentence for manslaughter