Broome County man who was shot after pointing a gun at deputies sentenced on weapons counts

A Broome County man who was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies after pointing a gun at them will serve seven years in state prison.

Broome County Judge Carol A. Cocchiola on Friday imposed the sentence on Jamie I. Crowley, 46, of Windsor, along with five years of post-release supervision.

A Broome County Court jury found Crowley guilty following a trial in November on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies, along with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing.

The charges stemmed from an incident that took place July 3, 2021 at Crowley’s residence on Cascade Valley Road in Windsor.

Sheriff's deputies responded to that address shortly after midnight to investigate a report of a shooting incident that occurred a few hours earlier, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

A woman reported she was making a K-turn in Crowley's driveway when he allegedly fired a shot at her vehicle.

When the deputies arrived at Crowley's residence, he came out and allegedly pointed a .44-caliber revolver at them, the sheriff's office said.

After Crowley ignored commands to drop the weapon, one of the deputies shot him in the shoulder.

Deputies who executed a search warrant in Crowley's home recovered several firearms, including a 9mm handgun, two semiautomatic rifles, a shotgun, and multiple large-capacity magazines.

After reviewing the incident, the Broome County District Attorney's Office cleared the deputies of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County man sentenced to 7 years on weapons charges