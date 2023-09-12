Broome County sheriff: Man dies after being struck by train in Endwell

A man was struck by a train and killed Monday in Endwell, the Broome County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's department said an adult male pedestrian was hit by a train in the South Kelly Avenue area Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office released few details about the incident and the name of the person killed was not immediately disclosed.

Officials said the probe is continuing and "further information will be provided as the investigation continues."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Endwell