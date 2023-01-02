Man charged with negligent homicide in Colesville hit-and-run that killed teen

3 p.m. update: In a press conference at 3 p.m., the Broome County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Bradley A. Law of Harpursville. Law is charged with criminally negligent homicide, a class a felony, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a class D felony.

Regarding the fatal hit and run. *** UPDATE - Suspect is in custody. More information to follow. *** — BroomeSheriff (@BroomeSheriff) January 2, 2023

According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the incident involved a pickup truck fatally striking a juvenile on a bicycle in the area of 1180 Route 7. According to a press release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a 13-year-old male of Sanitaria Springs was transported by EMS to Wilson Hospital and subsequently to Syracuse Children’s Hospital for treatment. The victim sustained significant life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the Syracuse Children’s Hospital.

According to the release, The subsequent investigation thus far has determined that the pick-up truck traveling east on Route 7 struck the victim and continued driving away from the scene.

Following the incident, the Broome County Sheriff's Office asked for the public’s help in locating the truck and the operator.

On Monday, around 5:30 am, a vehicle operator called the sheriff’s office to report a motor vehicle accident on Bevier St. in the Town of Kirkwood. The operator alleged to have swerved into a ditch to avoid striking a deer. The subsequent investigation revealed this vehicle was in fact the one involved in the fatal accident a day prior.

The Sheriff's Office posted a video of the vehicle in question on its Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Man charged in Town of Colesville hit-and-run that killed teenager