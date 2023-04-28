Broome County task force arrests: Weapons, drugs seized in 2 searches, 1 traffic stop

Seven people face multiple illegal weapons and narcotic charges after law enforcement officers executed two search warrants and conducted a traffic stop this week in the City of Binghamton.

Officials said the three incidents were unrelated.

Two charged after search at Doubleday St.

On Tuesday, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force conducted a search at 41 Doubleday St. and seized several firearms and various controlled substances, police said.

Weapons recovered included a .22-caliber rifle, a .243-caliber rifle, four 12-gauge shotguns — including one with a sawed-off barrel and stock, a .25-caliber revolver and a single-shot .22-caliber handgun.

Task force members also located 106 grams of fentanyl, 2.1 grams of meth, 40 Suboxone strips, items used for packaging and weighing narcotics, and a metal knuckle knife, police said.

Public safety 'Persistent violent felony offender' gets 12 years to life for Binghamton robbery attempt

For subscribers Why NY has taken steps to preserve timber rattlesnakes

Criminal justice Suspect in Megan McDonald case leaves custody, special prosecutor named

As a result of the investigation, police charged James O. Roberts, 47, with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Roberts was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

The task force also charged Danielle L. Ashdown, 43, with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Lawton Ave. search turns up meth, fentanyl

On Thursday, task force members executed a search warrant at 1 Lawton Ave. in Binghamton and seized 10.85 grams of methamphetamine, 7.59 grams of fentanyl, items used for packaging, weighing and cutting narcotics, and $162 in suspected drug proceeds, the task force said.

Story continues

Following the search, police charged Robert C. Titus, 39, with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of first-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a felony.

3 charged after downtown traffic stop

Also Thursday, task force members conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with stolen North Carolina license plates in the vicinity of Court and Washington streets in Binghamton.

Officers arrested four people after recovering a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, (reported stolen from Owego,) a loaded .22 Magnum semiautomatic handgun, 5.5 hydrocodone pills and one ecstasy pill.

Rondell C. Wright, 44, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Calvin E. Chambers, 34, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

John E. Carter, 24, was charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Shauna M. Massey, 38, was charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force includes representatives from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Binghamton Police Department and Johnson City Police Department.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton searches and traffic stop yield multiple weapons and drugs