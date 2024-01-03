Broome leads No. 25 Auburn to 88-68 win over Penn with 22 points, 12 boards

Penn forward Nick Spinoso (13) drives to the basket as Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 22 points and 12 rebounds and nearly matched his season total for 3-pointers in leading No. 25 Auburn to an 88-68 victory over Penn on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-2) built a 51-32 halftime lead and won their sixth straight game, one day after entering the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Chad Baker-Mazara had a season-high 16 points and K.D. Johnson scored 13, both off the bench. Denver Jones finished with 12 points.

The 6-foot-10 Broome, who was 4 of 22 from 3-point range coming into the game, went 3 for 4 and made a pair in the first three minutes. He shot 9 of 10 overall.

Sam Brown went 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and led Penn (8-7) with 20 points. Tyler Perkins had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Penn leading scorer Clark Slajchert is out with an ankle injury sustained early in the game against Houston.

The Quakers cut a 19-point halftime deficit to 57-48 on a 3-pointer by Niklas Polonowski six minutes into the second half. The comeback was short-lived.

Baker-Mazara answered with a 3 to start a 13-1 run and the lead ballooned to 24.

Andrew Laczkowski made his first start in place of Slajchert and had seven points.

BIG PICTURE

Penn: Fell to 1-3 against ranked opponents this season, with a 76-72 win over then-No. 21 Villanova on Nov. 13. The Quakers were coming off an 81-42 loss to No. 3 Houston.

Auburn: Has its longest winning streak since starting last season 8-0. The Tigers have won 52 consecutive home games against nonconference opponents. ... Freshman point guard Aden Holloway had six assists, including four on the first five baskets.

SWITCHING SIDES

Auburn assistant Ira Bowman is a former Penn player and assistant coach. Bowman was the 1995-96 Ivy League Player of the Year.

UP NEXT

Penn opens Ivy League play Saturday against Dartmouth.

Auburn begins SEC play at Arkansas on Saturday.

